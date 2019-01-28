HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Five Houston Police officers were shot Monday afternoon while serving a narcotics warrant in Southeast Houston.

One of the officers is being released from the hospital, Mayor Sylvester Turner said around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the officers serving the warrant announced themselves as HPD officers as they breached the entrance to the home.

Upon breaching the door they immediately came under fire. Four officers hit by gunfire. Two are currently in surgery in critical but stable condition after being shot in the neck.

Two suspects were shot and killed by Houston Police officers.

“We are sick and tired of having targets on our back. We’ve had enough folks. We’re out there doing our jobs every day risking our lives… Please, enough is enough. Please pray for these officers,” said Houston Police Officers Union President Joe Gamaldi.

Chief Acevedo said the investigation began when they got calls from concerned neighbors who did not want people dealing drugs, including black tar heroin, in their neighborhood.

A 50-year-old sergeant, 50-year-old officer and 54-year-old senior police officer who had been on the force since 1984 and shot before are among the officers who were shot. Another officer is 33 years old.

Shortly after the shootings which happened just after 5:00 p.m., Gamaldi tweeted, “We currently have 5 officers shot, all on their way to the hospital. One is being life flighted. On the way to the hospital, will update when I can.”

We currently have 5 officers shot, all on their way to the hospital. One is being life flighted. On the way to the hospital, will update when I can. Please keep all the officers in your prayers! — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 28, 2019

Gamaldi said shortly before 7:00 p.m. three officers were in stable condition, two were in critical condition.

Houston Police said the officers were truck by gunfire following an encounter with a suspect.

HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect. Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

Chief Acevedo tweeted shortly after the shooting, “We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow.”

We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 28, 2019

Multiple North Texas police departments began tweeting their concerns for the injured officers Monday afternoon.

Arlington Police tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters @Houstonpolice who advised they had multiple officers shot during an investigation this afternoon.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters @Houstonpolice who advised they had multiple officers shot during an investigation this afternoon. — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) January 28, 2019

Grand Prairie Police tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in blue in Houston, as well as their families.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in blue in Houston, as well as their families. https://t.co/19hKbcShsp — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) January 28, 2019

Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a statement saying, “This evening’s attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved…”