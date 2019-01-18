WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Pentagon says a U.S. Army Ranger has died as a result of gunshot wounds suffered during combat in Afghanistan on January 13.

Sgt. Cameron A. Meddock of Spearman, Texas, died Thursday in Landstuhl, Germany. The attack was in the Jawand District in northwestern Afghanistan.

Meddock was in the 2nd Battalion of the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment.

The 26-year-old, who enlisted in the Army in 2014, was based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state. He served as a machine gunner, automatic rifleman, gun team leader and most recently as a fire team leader.

Meddock’s battalion commander says his selfless service represents the best of the United States.

Meddock, in the Middle East supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, was on his second deployment to Afghanistan. His hometown of Spearman, Texas is about 90 miles northeast of Amarillo.

