(CBSNewYork/CBS Local) – Check your freezers.

The nuggets being recalled are under the Perdue Simply Smart Organics Gluten Free Chicken Breast Nuggets brand.

Some packages might contain pieces of wood, the company said.

The items were produced in Oct. 2018 and have a “Best If Used By Date” of 10/25/2019.

The UPC product code is 72745-80656 and an establishment number of P-33944.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have any of them, you’re asked not to consume them and to call Perdue Foods at (877) 727-3447 for a full refund.

