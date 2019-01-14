CBS has announced all 12 Celebrity Houseguests who will be appearing on season two of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. This season’s cast includes former NFL superstars, WWE wrestlers, Olympic athletes and even a White House director of communications all vying for a $250,000 grand prize

See below for the full cast list and be sure to tune in on Monday. January 21st at 8:00 PM ET/PT for the first part this season’s two-night premiere, only on CBS.

Jonathan Bennett (37)

Hometown: Rossford, Ohio

Current City: Newport Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Actor/host

Tamar Braxton (41)

Hometown: Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Singer/TV personality

Kandi Burruss (42)

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Singer/TV personality

Tom Green (47)

Hometown: Ottawa, Canada

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Comedian

Lolo Jones (36)

Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa

Current City: Baton Rouge, La.

Occupation: Olympic track and bobsled star

Kato Kaelin (59)

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisc.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Actor/host

Joey Lawrence (42)

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Actor/producer

Ryan Lochte (34)

Hometown: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Current City: Gainesville, Fla.

Occupation: 12-time Olympic medalist in swimming

Dina Lohan (56)

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current City: Long Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Momager

Natalie Eva Marie (34)

Hometown: Concord, Calif.

Current City: North Tustin, Calif.

Occupation: Former WWE wrestler/actress

Anthony Scaramucci (55)

Hometown: Port Washington, N.Y.

Current City: Manhasset, N.Y.

Occupation: Former White House director of communications/financier

Ricky Williams (41)

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Former NFL superstar