Filed Under:2020 Campaign, 2020 presidential race, Beto O'Rourke, Democrat, DFW, Draft Beto 2020, oprah, Oprah Winfrey, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Ted Cruz, SuperSoul Conversations, Texas

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Will he or won’t he run? While America ponders that question former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke will head to New York next month for a live interview with Oprah Winfrey.

O’Rourke will be part of “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square” on February 5. He’ll speak to Winfrey one-on-one as part of an event featuring others, including actors Bradley Cooper and Michael B. Jordan.

beto orourke 12 Beto ORourke Set For Oprah Interview As 2020 Speculation Continues

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

O’Rourke, 46, rose to national Democratic prominence while nearly unseating Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in deep red-Texas last November.

Despite other top Democrats taking steps to likely join the 2020 presidential race, O’Rourke’s camp suggests he won’t make up his mind for at least a few more weeks.

Winfrey herself has been the subject of 2020 chatter, but has said she doesn’t plan to run.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)