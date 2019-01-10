BROOKSHIRE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Deputies have captured the man accused of a stabbing attack at a Houston-area steel fabrication plant that left a supervisor dead and another employee wounded.

On Thursday afternoon, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Evan Lyndell Parker on murder and aggravated assault warrants after a brief standoff at a Houston-area apartment complex.

The stabbings happened Wednesday night in Brookshire at Orizon Industries, a unit of Spitzer Industries where Parker was a contract worker.

Investigators didn’t immediately offer a motive for the attack that killed 64-year-old night supervisor Harry Parnell. A 36-year-old co-worker was hospitalized in critical condition.

Spitzer Industries official Milo Thibeadeau said Thursday that he wasn’t aware of any issues between Parnell and the contract employee hired last year. Parnell was with the company more than 20 years.

Brookshire is 45 miles west of Houston.

