NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jordan Peele’s “Us,” the anticipated follow-up to his movie “Get Out,” will make its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin.

SXSW announced Tuesday that “Us” will open the 26th edition of the film, interactive media, and music festival on March 8.

On the SXSW website director of film Janet Pierson said, “We are crazy excited to world premiere the most anticipated film of 2019 from the creative powerhouse that brought us Get Out. We honestly couldn’t imagine a more perfect film to kick off the 2019 SXSW Film Festival.”

Like Peele’s “Get Out,” ”Us” is a socially minded horror thriller.

The film stars Lupita Nyong’o as a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband and two children. On the vacation, an unresolved trauma from her past is unearthed leading to an eerie confrontation for the family with doppelgangers of themselves.

“Us”, by Universal Pictures, will be released in theaters on March 15. Peele also produces along with Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions. The movie co-stars Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker.

SXSW runs March 8-17.

