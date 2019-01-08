Court Hearing For Former Dallas Officer Who Shot, Killed Unarmed Man In His ApartmentMore than a month after she was indicted for murder, the first court hearing for fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger took place Tuesday morning.

Texas Leads The Nation In Number Of Uninsured KidsA new report says the number of uninsured children in the United States has increased for the first time in nearly a decade -- and Texas leads the nation.

CDC Warning: 'Say No To Raw Cookie Dough'Are cookies on the menu for your family this holiday season? Take note! Officials are warning people not to eat the raw cookie dough.

Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell Fired After Apparent MLK Jr. Slur Calls Incident 'Simple Misunderstanding'A TV meteorologist who was fired after being accused of using an on-air racial slur said he simply "jumbled" his words during the broadcast.

Trespasser Caught On Camera Licking DoorbellThis suspect apparently doesn’t like to “ring” doorbells.

Female UFC Fighter Pummels Man Who Tried To Rob HerDefinitely do not mess with Polyana Viana. The mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter left a man battered and bruised afer he allegedly tried to rob her in Rio de Janiero.

Houston Texans Star Pledges Playoff Check To Help Family Of Girl Who Was Shot And KilledOn Twitter, DeAndre Hopkins said, "When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs..."

Honey Smacks Returns To Shelves With New Recipe After RecallKellogg's Honey Smacks is returning to shelves following a voluntarily recall after salmonella infected 100 people in 33 states.

More Than 3 Tons Of Ready-To-Eat Chicken Salad Products RecalledRon’s Home Style Foods, a Houston establishment, is recalling approximately 6,900 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Mom Born On New Year’s Day Gives Birth To Baby Girl On New Year’s DayA woman who was born at a Vermont hospital on New Year's Day 22 years ago gave birth herself to a baby girl on New Year's Day in the very same delivery room where she was delivered.