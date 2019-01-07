WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) – As the government shutdown drags into its third week with no solution in sight, the prolonged stalemate is nearing several major turning points. None of them are good.

If the shutdown continues into Friday, January 11, federal courts will run out of funding, and hundreds of thousands of federal workers will miss their next paycheck. And if the shutdown goes on one day after that, it will become the longest in U.S. history.

