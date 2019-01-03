ELDON, Mo. (CBS Local) — A Missouri man said he “accidentally” shot his girlfriend while trying to shoot her dog during a dispute New Year’s Eve.

Authorities say Thomas J. Stogsdill Jr., 42, had been arguing with his girlfriend Monday night in Eldon when she told Stogsdill she liked her dog more than she liked him. Stogsdill reportedly threatened to shoot her dog during the verbal exchange.

Later that evening, when the victim was outside feeding her dog, Stogsdill allegedly came outside and allegedly fired a Hi-Point .40 cal pistol towards her and the dog.

She was transported to a local hospital with with gunshot wounds to both legs.

Stogdill was charged with charged with second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He was held at the Miller County Adult Detention Center on $75,000 bond.