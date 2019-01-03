HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Houston area authorities have released a composite sketch of a man accused in the death of a 7-year-old girl during a shooting that her family believes might have been racially motivated.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s, wearing a black hoodie, with pale skin and blue eyes.

Investigators say he pulled up alongside the car Jazmine Barnes was riding in Sunday with her family and fired into the vehicle.

The suspect had previously been described by authorities as having a beard, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says additional information received by investigators made them realize the suspect had more of a “five o’clock shadow.”

Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted out the sketch and said, “This is the man witnesses say murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on 12/30 as her family drove on the E. Sam Houston Pkwy frontage road at Wallisville Road. Thin white man, 30’s-40’s, in a red pickup. Call 713-221-6000 or @ CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS # JusticeForJazmine # hounews

At a separate news conference, Jazmine’s mother, LaPorsha Washington, implored the shooter to turn himself in.

Earlier in the day, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said he was going to donate his paycheck from this Saturday’s playoff game to help the Barnes family.

