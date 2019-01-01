AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials in Texas say more than 50 people were evaluated for medical care after a massive multi-car pileup in foggy weather early Tuesday.

It was before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of multiple collisions along State Highway 130.

Officials with the Austin Police Department say between 20 and 30 vehicles were involved in wrecks near Harold Green Road.

Emergency officials say paramedics evaluated 56 people at the scene, and nine people were taken to hospitals.

There is dense fog in some parts of Austin making it hard to see when you are driving! Be safe on the road, slow down, drive with caution. If you’ve been drinking, do not get behind the wheel! #ATXtraffic https://t.co/dHu5k9sG7c — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) January 1, 2019

Officials say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

All lanes of the highway reopened by 9 a.m. Tuesday after crews cleaned up the wreckage.

