HOCKLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities in southeastern Texas say two people were killed a collision between a pickup truck and a golf cart.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department said the collision happened around 8:15 p.m. Monday in Hockley, about 34 miles northwest of Houston.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies say a northbound pickup truck struck the golf cart, which was also northbound.

Deputies said the driver of the golf cart failed to yield the right of way from a private driveway.

Deputies said two men aged between 20 and 30 who were in the golf cart were both killed.

They were reportedly members of a church group who were visiting a home.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted, “Driver of a truck struck a golf cart occupied by two adults (20s-30s). Both occupants of the golf cart were confirmed deceased. Told the deceased were visiting a home & part of some type of church group. Sad.”

Authorities said the driver of the truck remained at the scene following the collision and is cooperating with the investigation.