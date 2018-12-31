HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An unidentified man in a pickup pulled next to a car that was leaving a Houston-area Walmart parking lot and started shooting, killing a 7-year-old girl inside the car and wounding the girl’s mother.

Three other girls were in the car, but it wasn’t immediately clear if they also are related to the woman, who authorities say was shot in the arm.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in posts on Twitter and Facebook that the girl who died was 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. He said her mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington, received non-life-threatening injuries

Please keep this family in your prayers. A total of 5 occupants in the car witnessed this innocent child, their loved one, shot and killed before their eyes. So senseless. It’s never easy, and extra hard during the holiday season. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 30, 2018

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the Sunday morning shooting. An arrest hadn’t been made as of Sunday night.

The red pickup fled the scene after the shooting. The car also sped away before it came to a stop and the woman called 911, authorities said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Jesse Razo said the other girls who were inside the car when the shooting happened were “shaken” and “devastated.”

“We’re going to use all resources available to bring this killer to justice,” Razo told reporters at the scene. “And I urge you, whoever did this, you know who you are, please turn yourself in now because we will be looking for you, we will locate you, we will find you.”

