HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A convicted killer originally sentenced to death for the 1982 murder of a Houston police officer must serve life in prison after a plea deal.

Arthur Lee Williams, 59, was re-sentenced Wednesday for the fatal shooting of Detective Daryl Shirley, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Williams’ death sentence was overturned two years ago due to bad jury instructions.

Williams was on parole at a Minnesota halfway house when he fled to Houston, where Shirley tried to arrest him.

A November defense filing said witnesses have since died, laws changed and a 911 call was taped over.

Williams must serve two consecutive sentences — life imprisonment with opportunity for parole for the slaying, and 60 years for a prior aggravated assault.

Williams isn’t eligible for parole until he’s nearly 100 years old.

