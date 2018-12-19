WINNIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A pair of Southeast Texas sheriff’s deputies have saved a man who was on fire inside his burning vehicle in a dramatic rescue captured on video.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says the driver was critically hurt in the December 13 rollover crash and fire near Winnie, about 50 miles east of Houston. Deputies Braedon Boznango and Carlton Carrington weren’t injured.

Video posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page shows a group of people begging deputies, who were wearing body cameras, to help someone trapped inside a burning car.

The deputies had a hard time pulling the unconscious man from the burning vehicle. The video shows them actually reaching into the fire and struggling to pull the man from the flames. His abdomen and legs were on fire.

The deputies then placed the victim’s body in a nearby puddle and doused him with water to put out the flames.

The driver was airlifted to a Houston hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

