MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDW.COM) – Some thieves in Texas may have been trying to prepare for a holiday feast… the hard way!
Officials came across a meat mother load in what began with a traffic stop for littering.
It happened over the weekend when deputy constables in Montgomery County, just north of the Houston area, pulled over a driver after seeing someone throw an aluminum can out a window.
The driver of the car was still being cited for “messing with Texas” when workers at a nearby Kroger store reported a theft. Employees had taken down the license plate of the vehicle that fled from the store with more than $1,000 worth of meat.
It turns out that plate was the same as the one being driven by the alleged litterbug.
After getting consent to search the vehicle, a Sergeant found pounds and pounds of meat — including a roast in the glovebox and a t-bone steak under the driver’s seat — pork, shrimp, Glade air fresheners other items from the Kroger.
There was also meat, in containers, in the backseat and trunk.
The 52-year-old passenger in the vehicle was arrested for felony theft, a charge elevated because the man had a previous theft convictions.
Officials say a warrant will also be issued for the driver, but that person was allowed to leave the scene because of “medical issues that needed to be addressed.”
The $1,188 worth of meat and goods was returned to Kroger.