CINCINNATI, Ohio (CBS Local) — A recent flight from Houston to Cincinnati took an unexpected turn when a passenger suffered a dramatic seizure and a “hero” stepped in to help.

Amy Hammond, who was sitting a few rows back, captured the ordeal on video.

“She was just passing out and they’d try to get that oxygen on her and bring her back, and then it was just the same cyclical passing out, seizure and then posturing,” Hammond told WXIX. “And her whole body would be stiff.”

Hammond said another passenger, a firefighter, rushed from his seat when he saw the woman, in her twenties fighting for her life. She said the man kneeled by the woman for the entire two-hour flight as she fell in and out of consciousness.

“I heard him yell ‘You have to breathe’ at least 200 times'” Hammond told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Despite the medical emergency, Hammond said United opted not to divert United flight 3466 and continued to its destination. By the time the plane neared Cincinnati, the woman could not answer basic questions including who was the president was or what day or month it was.

Once the plane landed, paramedics removed the woman.

“I didn’t want this swept under the rug,” said Hammond, who posted the video on social media and called the unidentified man a “hero.”

“The decision to continue to the flight’s destination was made by our crew who did the right thing by working with medical personnel onboard, with our on-call medical service provider and with input from the passenger,” Republic Airlines, which operated the flight for United Express, said in a statement Monday night. “Had it been the judgement of the medical professionals that another course of action was indicated, we would have followed that recommendation immediately.”

“We’re grateful to all of our passengers who assisted in responding to their fellow passenger’s situation, including the numerous medical professionals on board who volunteered their services when asked,” the statement continued.