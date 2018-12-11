YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (CBS Local) — An Ohio woman threw her infant daughter onto a couch twice during an argument over purchases made on Amazon, authorities said.

Police in Youngstown say Erin Johnson, 32, was holding the baby during an argument with another woman — believed to be her sister — for allegedly making purchases on Amazon using Johnson’s credit card. In frustration, Johnson lifted the baby above her head, police say, and threw the baby onto a couch. She picked up the infant and threw it a second time, CBS affiliate WKBN reports.

The infant was taken by ambulance to the hospital and later released.

Officers say Johnson told them she suffers from postpartum depression, and that she “needs to see someone.”

Johnson faces charges of child endangerment following the Saturday morning incident.