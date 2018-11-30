CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA/CBS Local) — A Cleveland radio station says it has stopped playing the classic holiday song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” because of the #MeToo movement.

Star 102.1 posted on their website that listeners complained that the song’s lyrics are inappropriate so the station says they made a decision to stop playing the song.

Radio host Glenn Anderson wrote that about the station’s decision to pull the song.

“The world we live in is extra sensitive now, and people get easily offended, but in a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place,” Anderson wrote.

He then posted the entire lyrics to the song, some of which some may find offensive in 2018.

My mother will start to worry – Beautiful, what’s your hurry?

Father will be pacing the floor – Listen to the fireplace roar

So really I’d better scurry – Beautiful, please don’t hurry

Maybe just a half a drink more – Put some records on while I pour

The song was written in 1944, Anderson writes, which of course was a different time, but could be construed as manipulative and wrong.