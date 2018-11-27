SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (CBS Local) — A pregnant woman and her boyfriend are hoping a video will help police find a group of people who jumped them in a mall parking lot on Thanksgiving night.

Video of the attack taken by a bystander has since gone viral on social media.

Rosalinda Cunningham and her boyfriend Vincent Pace said they were attacked at around 9:30 p.m. outside The Guitar Center at the Spotsylvania Towne Center in Spotsylvania, Virginia.

Cunningham, who is nine months pregnant, said she had begun having contractions while shopping at the mall and as they got into their vehicle to leave, a group of people surrounded their vehicle and started banging on the window.

“They literally just stood in front of the car — started banging on the car, kicking the car, telling him to get out of the vehicle,” Cunningham told CBS affiliate WTVR.

Pace said he got out of the car to protect Cunningham when a group of what looked like teenagers began to attack him.

“Every time I got up they pushed me — knocked me back down,” Pace said.

Cunningham said when she tried to get an attacker off her boyfriend, a woman who appeared to be related to one of the attackers ran over and began hitting her.

Pace said he watched as the woman hit Cunningham in the back.

“My heart dropped because I thought it was her stomach. My heart dropped. And I lost it,” said Pace.

The pair eventually broke free and made their way to the hospital. Although it took more than two hours to find a heartbeat, the baby was not harmed.

It’s still unclear whether the attack was random or targeted, but the couple said they didn’t know the attackers.

“I want them to get charged and be where they’re supposed to be, which is behind bars,” Cunningham said.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Spotsylvania Crime Solvers at 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822.