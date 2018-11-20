(CBS Local) — Facebook and Instagram are experiencing major outages Tuesday morning. According to Downdetector.com, Facebook and Instagram users began reporting issues with the site around 8 a.m.

Facebook users report they are receiving a messages that says, “Something went wrong and we couldn’t load your videos,” or, “Service unavailable.”

“Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last.”#facebook #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/8emRbr4nSi — Pekka Nurmela 💾 (@PegZor) November 20, 2018

Users erupted on Twitter and #FacebookDown quickly spread.

People trying to find out what happened to Facebook. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/liOD7bN6CA — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) November 20, 2018

#FacebookDown "The public have an insatiable curiosity to know everything, except what is worth knowing." — David Fitzgerald (@spiritof53) November 20, 2018

Instagram users are reporting that their profile homepages are not loading or receiving a message that says, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”