LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Sam Ehlinger threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey with 21 seconds left and No. 15 Texas beat Texas Tech 41-34 after blowing a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter Saturday night.

The Longhorns (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) snapped a two-game skid that had cost them the Big 12 lead.

They stayed a game behind co-leaders No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 West Virginia with two games left to determine who plays in the conference championship game Dec. 1.

Next up for the Longhorns is No. 23 Iowa State, the team they are tied with for third place.

Ehlinger completed 22 of 34 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns and broke the Big 12 record for most consecutive passes without an interception.

He extended his streak of passes without a pick to 280, breaking the mark of 273 set by former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith.

Texas went 75 yards in seven plays for the winning score after Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4) scored 17 points in just over 5 1/2 minutes.

The Red Raiders tied it on Jett Duffey’s fourth TD pass, a 9-yarder to Antoine Wesley with 1:45 left.

