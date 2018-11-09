HOUSTON (AP) — A 15-year-old boy who videoed himself being chased by police as he drove an ATV along Houston-area freeways has been apprehended and placed in the custody of juvenile authorities.

Officers tried to pull the boy over Thursday because it’s illegal to ride an ATV on public roads. He fled and was pursued by several police cars during an hour-long chase.

Police confirmed that a video recording the teen shot during the chase was posted to Snapchat.

The boy eventually pulled over, surrendered and was taken into custody.

In all, Humble police were joined by law enforcement agencies from both Harris and Montgomery County and highway patrol during the chase.

Humble police Sgt. Jack Burt told a Houston television station that the teen “made a bad decision” not to stop for police.

