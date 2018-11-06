NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man accused of mailing pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump will face a federal judge Tuesday in New York City.

Cesar Sayoc was transferred from Miami overnight.

The 56-year-old, born in Brooklyn, is accused of sending 15 pipe bombs to Democratic targets, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Some were sent to locations in New York City and Westchester County.

None of the devices exploded, and no one was injured.

Sayoc made his first court appearance last week in Miami. He reportedly had little to say, just his name and “yes” when asked whether he understood why he was there.

He was arrested last month and charged with interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers.

At the time of his arrest, he was living inside a van decorated with images of Trump and anti-Democrat stickers. Police sources said he admitted making the devices before lawyering up.

“He remains innocent. Nobody has been able to, in a court of law, say that those were bombs that he said that he sent,” said Daniel Aaronson, of the Fort Lauderdale firm Benjamin, Aaronson and Patanzo.

Prosecutors are expected to ask the judge to hold Sayoc without bail, saying he’s a danger to the public.

If convicted, he faces nearly 50 years in federal prison.