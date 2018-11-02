Ryan Mayer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback situation this season has been unsettled to say the least. After getting off to a 2-1 start behind a pair of 400-yard passing games from 36-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick, they decided to stay with him despite the return of Jameis Winston from suspension.

They got clobbered, 48-10 by Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears in Week 4, with the two QBs combining to throw three interceptions. Following a Week 5 bye, Jameis was re-installed as the starter, and he looked decent against the Falcons (395 yards 4 TD 2 INT) and Browns (365 yards 2 INT) before falling apart against the Bengals last week (4 INT).

This week, Fitzpatrick gets the start again against Carolina. The veteran has been solid this season and seems a better fit for Todd Monken’s offense, which pushes the ball down the field to deep threats Desean Jackson and Mike Evans. That fit has our friends over at CBSSports.com thinking that Fitzmagic is the start for this week at QB.

CBSSports.com fantasy football experts Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings once again join us to give their starts and sits for the week based on the best matchups for you, the fantasy football owner.

Dave Richard



Start

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers. Proj. Fantasy Points: 20.9

WR: Devin Funchess, Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Proj. Fantasy Points: 13.3

Sit

RB: Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Redskins. Proj. Fantasy Points: 11.9

TE: Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins vs. Atlanta Falcons. Proj. Fantasy Points: 11.6

Heath Cummings

Start

RB: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Proj. Fantasy Points: 14.5

TE: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Proj. Fantasy Points: 10.2

Sit

QB: Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens. Proj. Fantasy Points: 19.0

WR: Demaryius Thomas, Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos. Proj. Fantasy Points: 10.8