Ryan Mayer

As we near the NFL trade deadline, the rumors of big names possibly switching teams continue to intensify. Outside of the excitement of seeing new faces in new places, fantasy football owners need to pay attention to these trades too, because they can affect projections for players both on the team trading them away and the team trading for them.

The perfect example this year is the Oakland Raiders. This week, the Raiders traded Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2019 first-round draft pick. That trade affects receivers on both sides in terms of fantasy value. Granted, for the Cowboys, there hasn’t been a ton of value in the receiving corps this year. But, Cooper owners are likely happy, as he, in theory, should see more targets from Dak Prescott.

On the flip side, Jordy Nelson now becomes the top target for the Oakland Raiders. Speaking of Nelson, he’s one of the guys that our friends at CBSSports.com like to start in this week’s matchups. As always, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings weighed in with one guy to start and one to sit at every key position this week. Set your lineups accordingly.

Heath Cummings



Start

QB: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Proj. Fantasy Points: 24.4

WR: Jordy Nelson, Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts. Proj. Fantasy Points: 14.4

Sit

RB: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers @ Los Angeles Rams. Proj. Fantasy Points: 10.7

TE: Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins. Proj. Fantasy Points: 13.2

Dave Richard



Start

RB: Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs. Proj. Fantasy Points: 17.9

TE: O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals. Proj. Fantasy Points: 10.6

Sit

QB: Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks. Proj. Fantasy Points: 17.8

WR: Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs. Proj. Fantasy Points: 14.9