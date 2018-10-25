Menu
News
Sports
All Sports
Latest
MLB
NFL
NBA
GOLF
Odds
Featured Sports
Citak: Facing A 2-0 Hole, A Dodgers World Series Win Seems Unlikely
After a pair of games in Boston, the Red Sox hold a 2-0 World Series lead over the Dodgers and look every bit the best team in baseball.
WWE's Controversial Crown Jewel Event In Saudi Arabia To Move Forward
WWE will hold its Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia as originally planned, despite murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Carter Blackburn: 'Navy Believes They Can Be Competitive In This Game With Notre Dame'
CBS sports play by play announcer says the Midshipmen are still believing despite a stretch that has seen them lose four straight games.
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
"Stephen King Library" Coming To A Smart Speaker Near You
Best Family Events For Easter In Houston
Get the kids ready for some Easter fun at these family Easter events around Houston.
Best Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In Houston
Saint Patrick's Day is one of the most popular days in the United States for parties and Houston has several ways to celebrate with friends or family.
Best Locally Owned Coffee Shops In Houston
Forget big chains. Visit these must-try locally owned coffee shops in Houston.
Best Ways To Support Houston's Local Art Scene
Houston has a thriving art scene that includes one of the nation's best and largest theatre districts. These five places represent the best ways to partake in Houston's art scene while showing your unending support.
Best Crafty Classes In Houston
Arts and crafts are often associated with children, but a crafty class can reap many benefits on adults as well as young people.
More
Travel
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Art Museums In The Southwest
Many of America's best art museums can be found in the American Southwest.
Planning Your Summer Music Festival Calendar
Headliner acts in 2018 at big music festivals between Memorial Day and Labor Day include Eminem, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and more. Across the country, from NYC to Chicago to SF, summer festival tickets are on sale now.
More
CBS Entertainment
Texas Mom Wants To Change Way Medical Decisions Are Made After Losing Son
October 25, 2018 at 10:00 pm
Filed Under:
Evelyn Kelly
,
Houston Methodist Hospital
,
life or death
,
life support
,
medical decisions
,
right to live
,
Texas