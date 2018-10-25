2 Arrested In Attack On Texas Woman With $75,000 In Her PurseTwo men have been arrested in connection with an attack on a woman who withdrew $75,000 from a Texas bank.

Good Samaritan Rescues Kitten Glued To Busy Road In OregonA man rescued a tiny, terrified kitten literally stuck to a busy road road after someone had slathered its paws with glue.

Honey Smacks Returns To Shelves With New Recipe After RecallKellogg's Honey Smacks is returning to shelves following a voluntarily recall after salmonella infected 100 people in 33 states.

Fired Deputy Indicted For Shooting, Killing Unarmed Man In TexasCameron Brewer was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Houston on the charge of aggravated assault by a public servant for the death of 35-year-old Danny Ray Thomas.

Police: Student Urinated On Outlet In Attempt To Set School On FireA 12-year-old boy has been arrested after trying set his school on fire by urinating on an electrical outlet, according to officials.

Our Bodies Are Polluted With Plastic, Scientists WarnIt's not just the ocean. Our bodies are also polluted with small plastic pieces known as microplastics, scientists have confirmed in a new study.

EpiPen Shortage Keeping Some Kids Out Of SchoolThe U.S. is experiencing an EpiPen shortage and parents are scrambling because some schools won't let kids with allergies in the classroom if they don't have one.

Police: Three Juveniles Use Gun To Bully Autistic Boy In Viral VideoThree juveniles are in police custody after a video surfaced showing a 13-year-old with a gun pointed at his head before being punched several times.

North Texas Children Among Those With Rare Polio-Like IllnessThere have been dozens of cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) in the U.S. this year, including three at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth.