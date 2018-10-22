SPRING, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) – A woman who abandoned a 2-year-old child on a stranger’s porch in Spring, Texas, last week is explaining why she left her friend’s child unattended. Keairra Woods is blaming the child’s mother for leading her to the wrong home, where she was caught on a surveillance camera dropping the toddler off, then quickly running away.

@MCTXSheriff investigating abandoned child.

Deputies are hoping the public can help identify the woman in the video and pictures. She abandoned a two year old child at a residence in south Montgomery County last night. pic.twitter.com/5KGBO1kfzJ — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) October 18, 2018

Video of Woods leaving the child went viral last week and many people believed she was the 2-year-old’s mother. The next day, authorities clarified that she was a friend of the mother’s.

Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department said Woods was supposed to be dropping the child off at his father’s house next door as a favor for the mother. She went to the wrong house, and because she left the toddler unattended, she faces a charge of child abandonment.

Woods told KTRK there is an explanation for her actions. “I followed the GPS. Mind you, I’m still on the phone with her [the child’s mother], so by the time I get to the house, I say, ‘Well I just pulled up to the house.’ She said, ‘OK, get out the car, get his bag and go to the door,'” Woods told the station.

Woods said she described the house to the mother on the phone, who did not tell her it was the wrong one. “By the time I get to the door, I ring the doorbell. I still have him in my hand. I say ‘It’s like five cars out here, a red car, a black car, and a white car, and it’s like two rows of cars.’ She said ‘OK,'” Woods told KTRK.

