JUNCTION, Texas (AP) — A body found this past week in a rain-swollen Central Texas lake is that of an Alabama woman who went missing October 8 when floodwaters overwhelmed an RV park, authorities said Saturday.

Burnet County sheriff’s officials said the body of Charlotte Moye was found on Lake Lyndon B. Johnson near Kingsland on Tuesday.

Moye and three men went missing about a week earlier when the Llano River, surging from days of rain, overran its banks and swept through the South Llano RV Park in Junction. The Llano River extends about 80 miles from Junction to Kingsland, which is northwest of Austin.

The bodies of two of the men were found Oct. 11. A third was found two days later.

Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu on Saturday identified one of the men as Darin Hartman, of San Angelo.

He said the other two men were Joseph “Joey” Huss Jr. and Mike McGee, both of Flomaton, Alabama. It’s believed Moye also was from Flomaton, which is on the Florida border.

Texas has been besieged in recent weeks by heavy rains that have caused widespread flooding. Gov. Greg Abbott during a news conference Friday cautioned residents along the Gulf Coast and South Texas to be cautious as engorged rivers send floodwaters downstream.

Flooding along the Llano, Guadalupe and other rivers likely will continue for another week, he said. Conditions could worsen in some areas with another round of rain forecast to move over the state next week.

More than 50 counties are part of a state disaster declaration that could result in state and federal aid for cleanup efforts.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)