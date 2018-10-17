CBS has announced The World’s Best, a new global talent competition, will premiere immediately following Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT (time is approximate after post-game coverage).

James Corden, Emmy Award-winning host of The Late Late Show with James Corden, will pull double duty as host and executive producer for this one-of-a-kind talent competition series featuring elite acts from around the world. Golden Globe Award winner Drew Barrymore, Emmy Award winner RuPaul Charles and Grammy Award winner Faith Hill serve as the three American judges.

“What a super combination – the world’s biggest sporting event paired with the world’s biggest talent competition,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “The World’s Best is perfect post-Super Bowl programming for viewers of all ages. It features elite acts from around the world delivering jaw-dropping performances, a talented mix of fan-favorite judges and is produced by the most innovative minds in television, Mike Darnell, Mark Burnett, Ben Winston and James Corden, who also serves as our brilliant host.”

This season of The World’s Best will feature 10 episodes showcasing 50 experts from around the world delivering heart-thumping entertainment from around the world, but only one will earn the title of “The World’s Best.”

Don’t miss episode one of The World’s Best on Sunday February 3 from 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.