Garth Brooks will premiere his new primetime television special, Garth: Live At Notre Dame!, on Sunday, December 2 at 8:00PM on CBS. This special television event will show Brooks as he performs the first live concert ever held at the legendary Notre Dame Stadium, at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana, on Saturday, Oct. 20.

“After the sellout, I thought it could not get any more exciting than this,” said Garth Brooks. “Then, CBS calls and, in an instant, the show becomes bigger. This changes everything.”

“We have an amazing history with Garth…we’ve partnered with him at some extraordinary venues: from the enormity of an aircraft carrier, to the intimacy of his one-man show in Las Vegas,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Music, Specials & Live Events. “Now, we are joining forces to bring viewers Garth at his best – a full blown stadium-sized event for television from renowned Notre Dame Stadium. Garth Brooks. Notre Dame. Two icons. One night. It will be a television event to remember.”

Be sure to tune in on Sunday, December 2 at 8:00PM, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.