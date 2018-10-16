DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A second suspect has been arrested in a shooting at a toddler’s birthday party that left four men dead and a fifth wounded.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Ronnie Rodriguez Sr. was arrested Tuesday morning after being found at a motel in McAllen, Texas.

Rodriguez Sr. has been identified as a suspect in the shooting at a first birthday party in Taft, 12 miles north of Corpus Christi. The agency says the Texas Rangers asked a task force led by the U.S. Marshals to assist with the search for Rodriguez Sr.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the man’s son, Ronnie Rodriguez Jr., has also been arrested in the shooting. Sgt. Nathan Brandley says an argument led to the shooting in the backyard of a residence.

The shooting happened during a child’s first birthday party, killing 62-year-old Juan Espinoza Sr.; 20-year-old Juan Sandoval III; 22-year-old Jeremy Sandoval; and 25-year-old Nicky Sandoval.

