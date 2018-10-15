GALVESTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Searchers are trying to locate two boys who were last seen in the water near the seawall in Galveston.

A Coast Guard statement says the boys — ages 11 and 16 — were reported missing Sunday night. Officials believe the children went into the water near some jetties, at 17th Street and Seawall Boulevard, when they disappeared.

Searchers in boats, on foot and in a helicopter from a Houston air station looked for the boys Sunday night along the shore in Galveston.

Further details on the boys weren’t immediately released. A message left with the Coast Guard wasn’t immediately returned Monday.

