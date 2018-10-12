EL PASO (CBSNEWS.COM) – A mountain lion wandered inside the El Paso Zoo in Texas Friday morning, CBS affiliate KDBC reports. El Paso police confirmed the mountain lion is not an actual zoo animal.

The zoo was placed on lockdown, according to a zoo spokesperson. The Texas Game Warden and police were searching for the animal, said a zoo official.

The El Paso Zoo only said in a Facebook post late Friday morning that the facility is closed until further notice — making no mention of the mountain lion.

