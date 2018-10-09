(CBS Local) — A bill to decriminalize marijuana in Pennsylvania cleared a big hurdle Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of a bill that would downgrade penalties for possession of under 30 grams of marijuana from a third-degree misdemeanor to a summary offense that would allow up to a $300 fine and no jail time.

The bill will need to be approved in both the House and the Senate, before Gov. Tom Wolf will be able to sign it into law. Wolf has previously voiced his support for decriminalizing marijuana possession.

I support decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana. Shouldn’t focus on incarcerating people for possession of small amounts of marijuana. https://t.co/YeqO8Ir3z5 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 1, 2017

Philadelphia officially decriminalized marijuana in 2014. Arrests in the city for marijuana possession have declined by 75 percent from the ruling to 2017, according to Philadelphia police.

Pittsburgh followed suit in 2015 and now, the rest of the state may follow.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has gone a step farther than the Judiciary Committee, previously throwing his support behind legalizing marijuana for recreational use.