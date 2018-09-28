(CBS Local)– Chances are you’ve seen the dances from the popular video game Fortnite. Now there is a class to teach kids how to do them.

The game, a cross between Minecraft and The Hunger Games, has millions of fans around the world. It also has some interesting characters who do unique dance moves like the Floss.

Now parents in California are paying for their kids to learn Fortnite Dance Moves. Their kids are taking the dances from the screen to the floor.

Some parents say it’s a great way to get the kids exercising and away from the screen for a bit.