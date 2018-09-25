(CBS Local)– M&M’s has been rolling out one new flavor after another, and if you’re a fan of Nutella, you’re going to love their latest version.

Some of the company’s latest creations include English Toffee Peanut, Mexican Jalapeno Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut. The newest sensation is Hazelnut spread flavor.

“The industry is changing and consumer tastes are evolving…we’re continuing to recognize and anticipate demand,” Allison Miazga-Bedrick, senior brand director of the M&M’S brand, said in a statement. “We’re continuing to recognize and anticipate demand.”

Bendrick and the M&M’s team see the trend of Nutella lovers out there and they want to cater to that by enhancing M&M’s flavor portfolio. These treats will not hit the shelves until April 2019.

In the meantime, M&M’s announced they are rolling out another new candy creation: chocolate bars. Those new flavors, Peanut Butter, Milk Chocolate, Almond, Crispy and Mint will be released in December.