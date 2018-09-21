(CBS Local) — Some flea and tick medications can cause adverse reactions in dogs and cats, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Thursday.

Some animals receiving drugs in the isoxazoline class, including products sold under the brand names Bravecto, Nexgard and Simparica, have experienced adverse events such as muscle tremors, ataxia and seizures, the FDA says.

“Another product in this class, Credelio, recently received FDA approval. These products are approved for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations, and the treatment and control of tick infestations,” the FDA said in a statement.

While the FDA says the medications are still considered safe, it nevertheless issued an alert to owners and veterinarians.

The FDA says it was also working with manufacturers of isoxazoline products to include new label information to highlight neurologic events.

“The agency is asking the manufacturers to make the changes to the product labeling in order to provide veterinarians and pet owners with the information they need to make treatment decisions for each pet on an individual basis,” the FDA said.

The FDA says if your dog or cat experiences an adverse reaction, you should contact your veterinarian.