DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — New dates, including two in Texas, are being added as Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band prepare for what they say is their final tour.

Promoters announced Tuesday that tickets will go on sale Sept. 28 for shows in Frisco; The Woodlands; Cleveland; Buffalo, New York; New York City; Louisville, Kentucky; Peoria, Illinois; and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The show in Frisco is scheduled for March 9, 2019 at the Ford Center At The Star. The show just north of Houston, in the Woodlands, is slated for May 2, 2019.

Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks for Las Vegas, San Diego and other cities.

The Travelin’ Man tour begins on Nov. 21 in Grand Rapids.

Hits by Seger, a 72-year-old Michigan native, include “Night Moves,” ”Old Time Rock and Roll” and “Against the Wind.”

