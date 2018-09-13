(CBS Local)– Target is planning to hire 120,000 workers across the country ahead of the holiday season.

The Minneapolis-based retailer made the announcement Thursday, adding that this year’s hiring commitment is 20 percent greater than that of the 2017 holiday season.

“Coming off a strong second quarter, we’re anticipating a busy holiday season and want to make sure we have the right teams in place across all of our stores and distribution and fulfillment centers to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests,” said Janna Potts, the company’s chief stores officer, in a press release.

Target, which has more than 1,800 stores and 39 distribution centers across the United States, says that all team members hired after this weekend will begin with wages starting at $12 an hour.

The company says that the $12 an hour starting pay is part of its plan to increase all store workers’ wages to at least $15 an hour by 2020.

Other benefits for seasonal workers include a 10 percent discount at Target stores and at Target.com, a 20 percent “wellness discount” on fruits and vegetables, and holiday pay on Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Target plans to hold seasonal hiring events across the country in early October.