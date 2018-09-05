Starting now, you can catch the start of something great on Start TV. It’s a brand new television network that serves as your ultimate destination for compelling, bold drama, led by strong and resourceful female characters.

What shows can you watch on Start TV? We had a sneaking suspicion you’d ask that… or maybe we’re just channeling Patricia Arquette’s award-winning portrayal of the psychic Alison DuBois on Medium, which you can catch every afternoon on Start TV! And that’s just the start of all the critically acclaimed drama we’ve packed into our schedule.

Make time to solve crimes on long-running hits like Cold Case and The Closer, and catch the start of huge stars’ careers, including Taraji P. Henson and Mahershala Ali. Start TV has it all – and this is just the beginning! In January, you can expect even more drama coming your way on Start TV, when we start airing the five-time Emmy-winning legal drama The Good Wife.

For now, check out this showcase below of great series you can catch on Start TV, and find out where to watch. That way, you can catch every second of the start of Start TV.

The Closer

Every day, starting at 5 PM | 4C

CIA-trained interrogator Brenda Johnson (Kyra Sedgwick) leads an LAPD division of elite officers who investigate high-profile murders in the bustling metropolis. With an unorthodox style and innate ability to read people, Deputy Chief Johnson lives up to her reputation as a “closer” — an interrogator who can obtain confessions that result in convictions. Learn more.

Medium

Mondays through Saturdays, starting at 11AM | 10C

Sundays, starting at noon | 11C

Suburban housewife and mother Allison DuBois (Patricia Arquette) has a unique talent: She can communicate with the deceased, foresee future events and witness past events in dreams. Putting her supernatural abilities to good use, Allison works as a consultant for the Phoenix district attorney’s office, working with Det. Lee Scanlon (David Cubitt) to crack cases that might otherwise go unsolved. Learn more.

Cold Case

Every day, starting at 2PM | 1

Det. Lilly Rush (Kathryn Morris), the Philadelphia homicide squad’s lone female detective, specializes in solving “cold cases,” crimes committed long ago that have never been solved. Working alongside Det. Scotty Valens (Danny Pino), Lilly takes a fresh look into such crimes hoping to identify the missing links that will result in long-overdue justice. Learn more.

Profiler

Every day, starting at 11PM | 10C

Dr. Samantha Waters (Ally Walker) is a criminal profiler working for the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force. A forensic psychologist with a unique insight into the criminal mind, Sam investigates the most difficult of cases along with an elite team of agents. While solving crimes for the VCTF, Sam is perpetually on the lookout for a serial killer known as “Jack of All Trades,” who killed her husband years earlier. Learn more.

The Division

Every day, starting at 8PM | 7C

Five female cops in San Francisco face all the challenges that the job entails while also striving for a work-life balance that allows for romance, family, motherhood and friendship. Unlike most cop shows, this one puts extra emphasis on the human side of being a police officer. Learn more.

View the complete schedule here and follow Start TV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest.