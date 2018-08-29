HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Deputies near Houston say a mysterious woman seen ringing a doorbell in the Sunrise Ranch neighborhood last week is safe following a ‘suspicious’ shooting.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the woman’s safety Wednesday after they were called to a home around 11:00 a.m.

Deputies told Houston TV station KTRK, a man was threatening to commit suicide. When they arrived, deputies found the body of the woman’s 48-year-old boyfriend inside.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man’s 32-year-old girlfriend, described as a woman from Dallas County living in the Montgomery County area, was confirmed by deputies to be the woman captured on a doorbell camera last Friday.

Deputies said the woman’s name would not be released because she is a victim of domestic violence.

According to investigators, the woman was able to escape the house last Friday and once again Wednesday.

A suicide note was allegedly found inside the home, but deputies have not told media what the note said.