(CBS Local) — This is it, “Big Bang Theory” fans. CBS has announced the top-rated comedy series will end its run in May 2019.

It still will rank as the longest-running multi-camera series in television history, with 12 seasons and a record-breaking 279 episodes, CBS said in a statement.

In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said, “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons.

“We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

The final season of The Big Bang Theory will debut Monday, September 24 (8/7c) on CBS before moving to its regular time period on Thursday, September 27 (8/7c).

The series, which debuted in 2007 and airs in syndication around the world, has received 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins to date (though has never won for Outstanding Comedy Series), and 7 Golden Globe nominations.

[H/T CBS Chicago]