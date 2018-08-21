HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two men have been arrested in connection with an attack on a woman who withdrew $75,000 from a Texas bank.

Surveillance video shows the woman park at a gas station in Cypress, a suburb about 25 miles northwest of Houston, on Friday after making the withdrawal.

A man runs up to the woman and tries to grab her purse, which has the money in it. She holds on as she falls to the ground, and her husband runs from the station to fight off the purse snatcher.

A car driven by a second attacker then backs into the woman and her husband — critically injuring her. The attackers flee with some of the money.

Suspect Travonn Johnson is in custody ! He is the suspected driver of the Chrysler 300 that ran over the victims in the violent robbery last Friday. More arrests will be coming hopefully today! pic.twitter.com/AsWInhIGu7 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 20, 2018

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman say Davis Mitchell, one of the men suspected of being involved in the attack was arrested Friday, while a second man, Travonn Johnson, was taken into custody Monday.

Both men have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

