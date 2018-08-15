PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Food and Drug Administration has a new warning and recall about two thyroid medications made by a Chinese manufacturer.

The FDA has issued a voluntary recall for the medications because of potential problems with an ingredient in them.

The warning was issued Aug. 9 for Levothyroxine and Liothyronine 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg thyroid tablets.

In the statement, the FDA says the medications were “manufactured using active pharmaceutical ingredients that were sourced prior to the FDA’s import alert.”

The FDA says those ingredients were found to have deficiencies.

“Because these products may be used in the treatment of serious medical conditions, patients taking the recalled medicines should continue taking their medicine until they have a replacement product,” they warn.

For more information on the recall, visit FDA.gov.