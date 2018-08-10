Filed Under:college sports, collie, Kyle Field, Local TV, mascot, Reveille VIII, texas a&m

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — A service has been scheduled August 30 at Kyle Field to remember late Texas A&M collie mascot Reveille VIII.

Organizers say Reveille VIII will be laid to rest 10 years to the day from her debut as mascot. The revered 12-year-old dog had been ill and died June 25.

Reveille VIII, the mascot of the Texas A&M Aggies during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Reveille VIII drew avoidance attention on Sept. 20, 2014, as then-A&M cadet handler Ryan Kreider deflected SMU receiver Der’rikk Thompson away from the dog.

Kreider gained fame for throwing himself in front of the out-of-bounds player.

A&M went on to win 58-6.

Kreider has been invited to attend the service this month outside the north end of Kyle Field.

The Aggies will host Northwestern State that Saturday night.

Reveille VIII sits on the sidelines before the Texas A&M Aggies take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

