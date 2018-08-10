COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — A service has been scheduled August 30 at Kyle Field to remember late Texas A&M collie mascot Reveille VIII.

Organizers say Reveille VIII will be laid to rest 10 years to the day from her debut as mascot. The revered 12-year-old dog had been ill and died June 25.

Reveille VIII drew avoidance attention on Sept. 20, 2014, as then-A&M cadet handler Ryan Kreider deflected SMU receiver Der’rikk Thompson away from the dog.

Kreider gained fame for throwing himself in front of the out-of-bounds player.

A&M went on to win 58-6.

Kreider has been invited to attend the service this month outside the north end of Kyle Field.

The Aggies will host Northwestern State that Saturday night.

