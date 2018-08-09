SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has formally indicted the 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school.

Galveston County prosecutors say Dimitrios Pagourtzis was indicted Thursday on charges stemming from the May 18 attack, including capital murder.

Investigators say Pagourtzis has admitted going on a shooting rampage at Santa Fe High School that killed eight students and two teachers.

Authorities say the teen used his father’s pistol and shotgun, and described planning the attack in private journals.

A judge has ordered a mental evaluation of the teen, but the report from that evaluation remains confidential.

The rampage was the nation’s deadliest such attack since the mass shooting at a Florida high school in February that gave rise to a gun-control campaign by teens.

In Texas, grand juries have 90 days from the date of a suspect’s detention to indict or not indict a suspect, said Galveston County prosecutor Ross Hill. The Pagourtzis case was presented to a Galveston County grand jury impaneled last month, he said.

After the shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for schools to have more armed personnel, though he faced pushback after suggesting tightening of some gun laws.

