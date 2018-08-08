NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/CBSNEWS.COM) — A member of an American Airlines cleaning crew discovered a dead fetus in an airplane toilet at LaGuardia Airport early Tuesday morning.

The fetus was found hours after Flight 1942 arrived Monday in New York City night from Charlotte, North Carolina.

After the aircraft — an Airbus A321 — remained on the ground overnight, a cleaning crew came on board ahead of the plane’s planned Tuesday departure. One of the attendants noticed a large amount of toilet paper in one of the plane’s lavatory toilets. While removing the toilet paper, the cleaner discovered the foot of what appeared to be a fetus, in the toilet.

American Airlines flights at Terminal B may experience some delays due to an out of service aircraft. Please check with @AmericanAir before your departure. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) August 7, 2018

The plane was parked by the American Airlines hangar — not at a gate — when the fetus was discovered.

A spokesperson with the Fort Worth-based airline told CBS News, “As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.”

