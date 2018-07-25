OXNARD, California (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones described President Donald Trump’s interest in the national anthem protest issue as “problematic” for the league, during a news conference at Dallas Cowboys training camp on Wednesday in Oxnard but stressed that the Cowboys’ policy is to stand for the anthem.

“As far as the Dallas Cowboys are concerned you know where I stand, the team knows where I stand on the issue and that’s where we are,” said Jones.

Jones is referring to players around the league kneeling during the anthem as a form of protest, not against the anthem itself, but against racial oppression and police brutality.

Jones said right now the league office and players and teams’ management are discussing the issue with the hopes of coming up with a consensus.

The policy of disciplining a player who violates a team’s anthem policy was put on hold by both the league and players association last week.

When asked if he would support a player who does not want to stand for the national anthem just staying in the locker room, Jones said, “Our policy is you stand for the anthem. Toe on the line.”

Jones said President Trump returning to the subject makes it more difficult for teams and the players’ union to come to an agreement.

“Yes, his interest in what we are doing is problematic from my chair, and the owner’s chair. Unprecedented if you think about it. Like the game itself, it’s the way it is and we will deal with it… We feel strongly in how we deal with it and how we will deal with it. Yes, everyone would like for it to go away.”

At a game back in September of 2017, the Cowboys “took a knee” before the anthem in what they called a prayer for equality and unity, and purposely not during the anthem.